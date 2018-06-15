



Cape Town:





The President Hotel Father's Day Lunch:





Surprise your dad with a presidential lunch at The President Hotel on Sunday. Enjoy a tasty 3-course buffet as well as live entertainment, a play area for children, a special welcome drink and gift.





The lunch costs R320 per person and R180 for children under 12. It takes place on Father's Day between 13 pm to 15 pm in the afternoon.





Father's Day Brunch Braai





The Ritz Hotel will be hosting brunch braai on Sunday for Father's Day. The hotel will be hosting the braai in their resort-style restaurant, flowing onto the pool deck. They will be extending their whiskey specials and each dad will receive a Stella Artois draught on arrival. It costs R295 for adults and R125 for kids above the age of six. The braai will run from 12 pm to 4 pm in the afternoon.





Durban





Supper Club at Club Motown





At the supper club families can enjoy a delicious buffet menu while enjoying the entertainment. People can also dance to cool jams that the DJ on deck will be playing. The supper club costs R100 for adults and R45 for kids under 10. It starts at 2 pm and ends at 11:59 pm.





The Big Easy Durban





Treat your dad to scrumptious steak lunch that has been crafted to perfection. The cost is R325 per person and will start at 12 pm and end at 2:30 pm. The name of the restaurant is the nickname given to its owner, professional golf player Ernie Els.

Johannesburg:





Compu-Kart





This Father's Day take your father to Compu-Kart where you can spend the day living the life of a race car driver. Enjoy the fun-filled day of racing with your dad at the Compu-Kart Raceway. It costs between R50 and R200 and it is located at the Longmeadows West Business Park in Edenvale.





Greek-inspired Four Meat Spit Braai





Celebrate Father's Day at a Greek-inspired Four Meat Spit Braai at the Innjoy Boutique Hotel. It costs R265 for adults, R135 for children between 4 and 12 years and it is free for kids under 4. The braai starts at 11:30 am and ends at 3:30 pm.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

