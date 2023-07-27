While South Africa managed to avoid a technical recession in the first half of this year, the cost of living for consumers in the country remains high. This comes after data released by the July 2023 Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD), showed the average cost of a household food basket costs R5 081.94.

Month-on-month, the average cost of the Household Food Basket increased by R25.48 (0.5%), from R5 056.45 in June 2023 to R5 081.94 in July 2023. Year-on-year, data revealed a more staggering increase in costs, by R333.07 (7.0%), from R4 748.87 in July 2022 to R5 081.94 in July 2023. The following foods increased in price:

Foods which increased in price in July 2023, by 5% or more, include: white sugar (7%)

salt (5%)

potatoes (8%)

curry powder (6%)

eggs (5%)

beef liver (6%)

fish (7%)

butternut (14%)

green pepper (9%)

Cremora (5%)

apples (5%)

polony (5%). Foods which increased in price in July 2023, by 2% or more, include: maize meal (2%), cake flour (4%), sugar beans (4%), soup (2%), tea (2%), full-cream milk (4%), amasi (maas) 3%, gizzards (2%), chicken livers (2%), and peanut butter (3%). Statistics SA’s latest consumer price index (CPI) for June 2023 showed that headline inflation was at 5.4%, and for the lowest expenditure quintiles 1–3, it is 9.1%, 8.6% and 7.6% respectively.

CPI food inflation was at 11.1%. Stats SA’s producer price index (PPI) for May 2023 showed agriculture was 2.2%. In July 2023, food baskets increased in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Food baskets decreased in Durban, Springbok, Pietermaritzburg and Mtubatuba. The Johannesburg basket increased by R118.57 (2.4%) month-on-month, and increased by R380.02 (8.0%) year-on-year, to R5 151.51 in July 2023. The Durban basket decreased by R54.27 (-1.1%) month-on-month, and increased by R169.79 (3.5%) year-on-year, to R5 021.67 in July 2023.

The Cape Town basket increased by R70.32 (1.4%) month-on-month, and increased by R406.53 (8.7%) year-on-year, to R5 054.79 in July 2023. The Springbok basket decreased by R95.97 (-1.8%) month-on-month, and increased by R381.19 (7.7%) year-on-year, to R5 300.32 in July 2023. The Pietermaritzburg basket decreased by R1.32 month-on-month, and increased by R379.78 (8.3%) year-on-year, to R4 944.72 in July 2023.

The Mtubatuba basket decreased by R117.46 (-2.2%) month-on-month, and increased by R384.95 (8,0%) year-on-year, to R5 169.28 in July 2023. Workers The national minimum wage (NMW) is R25.42 an hour and R203.36 for an eight-hour day. In July 2023, with 21 working days, the maximum NMW for a general worker is R4 270.56.

The July 2023 cost of a basic nutritional food basket for a family of four is R3 527.61. Using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport, and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, puts electricity, and transport, taking up 56.6% of a worker’s wage (R2 418.92/R4 270.56). “Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R1 851.64 for food and everything else), and so in July 2023, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 47.5% (having R1 851.64 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3 527.61). In this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family,” PMBEJD said in a statement.

“If the entire R1 851.64 all went to buy food, then for a family of four persons, we are looking at R462.91 per person per month. This is below the food poverty line of R663,” the group further said. The new electricity tariff and the national minimum wage The annual increase on the NMW was R2.23 per hour. On 21 working days, this is an increase of R374.64.

The annual electricity tariff increase which came into effect now on July 1, and based on Pietermaritzburg figures of a 15.1% increase, increased a worker’s electricity expense by R119.00 (with 350 kilowatt-hour costing R906.92, previously R787.92). The new electricity tariff has removed R119.00 (31.8%) from the R374.64 increment in July, to R255.64. Thus eroding a 9.6% NMW increment to 6.6% (from the initial R2.23/hour increase to R1.52/hour). “Annual electricity tariff hikes continue to be an extraordinary threat to annual NMW increases – this year, the Eskom tariff hike has eroded nearly a third (31.8%) off the annual NMW increase. It is a significant depletion off the wages of millions of our lowest-paid workers, whose wages are already insufficient to secure the very basics of life’s needs,” PMBEJD said.

“It is also important to consider the total cost of a very humble consumption of 350kWh of electricity per month as a proportion of the NMW for a full working-day month. This month, the electricity cost takes up just over a fifth (21.2%) of the monthly wage (R906.92/R4 270.56). This is a substantial amount of money, relative to the very low NMW value, which families must set aside to secure electricity. All our staple foods need to be cooked, we need energy to keep warm and clean, to keep our lights on, for our appliances, and for security – electricity payments are a non-negotiable expense. The higher electricity tariffs remove even more food off the plates of hard-working South Africans and their children,” PMBEJD stated. Women and children In July 2023, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R899.54. Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R5.76 or 0.6%.

Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R75.41 or 9.1%. In July 2023, the child support grant of R500 is 25% below the food poverty line of R663, and 44% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet (R899.54). Household domestic and personal hygiene products The July 2023 Household Domestic & Personal Hygiene Index shows an increase of R8.82 (0.9%) month-on-month.