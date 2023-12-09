Your little one can ride into the festive season on a Kasi Kruza from Shoprite

Your little one could be cruising into the festive season on a sustainable new scooter, manufactured from recycled materials, from Shoprite. South African toy manufacturer Hope Sonic’s brand-new Kasi Kruza ride-on motorbike, is available in Shoprite supermarkets nationwide.

With a red and black colour scheme, and suitable for children aged 3 to 10 years, the ride-on retails for R349.99 and sports a delivery box that opens and closes as well as customisable number plates. Hope Sonic was announced as the Shoprite Group’s 2023 Supplier of the Year in the General Merchandise and Furniture category, is also the small supplier that gave the classic ride-on a facelift with the launch of the widely popular Checkers Sixty60 push bike earlier this year. “The Kasi Kruza comes off the back of the Sixty60 bike’s runaway success. Everyone wants one, and while keeping up with production has certainly been a welcome challenge, we are ready to deliver thousands more Kasi Kruza bikes to Shoprite stores across South Africa before Christmas,” managing partner David Damon said.

Based in the heart of Blackheath, Cape Town, Hope Sonic manufactures various other toys for Shoprite and Checkers, including building blocks, diggers, trucks and more. This business relationship has enabled the factory to boost employment by between 30% and 35% over the past year. “We were able to create more jobs and now employ approximately 130 people, most of whom live within walking distance of our factory,” says Damon.