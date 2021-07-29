Youth-owned IT company invites unemployed youth to join the global ICT sector

“To be part of MakwaIT Academy in 2022, interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.makwa-it.com as of the first week of September 2021,” it said.

MAKWAIT, a 100 percent black youth-owned information and communications technology (ICT) company, yesterday called on interested candidates to apply for its specialised ICT skills incubation programme.

The 12-month programme was for unemployed but determined youth with no ICT skills and for youth who have a formal IT education but no working experience and who were eager to pursue a career in the ICT sector.

MakwaIT Academy said it has been offering global-standard practical experience and theoretical training to South African self-starters since February last year.

Fikile Mthombeni, the chief operations officer of MakwaIT, said: “We recognise the urgency to address South Africa’s high rate of youth unemployment, and we are determined to play our part to make a dent in the statistics.”