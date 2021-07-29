Youth-owned IT company invites unemployed youth to join the global ICT sector
MAKWAIT, a 100 percent black youth-owned information and communications technology (ICT) company, yesterday called on interested candidates to apply for its specialised ICT skills incubation programme.
“To be part of MakwaIT Academy in 2022, interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.makwa-it.com as of the first week of September 2021,” it said.
The 12-month programme was for unemployed but determined youth with no ICT skills and for youth who have a formal IT education but no working experience and who were eager to pursue a career in the ICT sector.
MakwaIT Academy said it has been offering global-standard practical experience and theoretical training to South African self-starters since February last year.
Fikile Mthombeni, the chief operations officer of MakwaIT, said: “We recognise the urgency to address South Africa’s high rate of youth unemployment, and we are determined to play our part to make a dent in the statistics.”
The incubation programme also provides the youth with an opportunity to have an internship at MakwaIT for 12 months where they could become permanent employees once the internship had been completed successfully, it said.
