A woman poses with Zimbabwe's new two dollar banknotes as customers queue outside a bank in Harare.

JOHANNESBURG – The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has questioned the 2020 National Budget Statement by the Zimbabwe authorities. In a Tuesday statement the embassy said that while it appreciated the role the budget will play in promoting the policies and propagating the facts and figures related to the economic development of the country, the statement had under-reported the amount of bilateral aid provided to Harare by Beijing.

The budget statement said this aid was $3,631,500 but according to the Chinese, the actual amount provided from January to September this year was $136.8 million.

“Such a figure does not include other bilateral support such as the expense of expert assistance, embassy’s donations to local vulnerable groups and so on,” added the Chinese statement.

“The embassy wishes that the relevant departments of the Zimbabwean government will make comprehensive assessments on the statistics of bilateral support and accurately reflect its actual situation when formulating the budget statement.”

The Chinese statement then added that it believed a combination of efforts by the Zimbabwe government and Zimbabweans the country would achieve prosperity and development and realise the AU vision 2030.

- African News Agency (ANA)