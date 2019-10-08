EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to explore alternative measures to curb escalating costs. File Photo: Getrude Makhafola/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – With a bill totalling more than R350 million, the leader of the EFF Julius Malema has called on the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to explore alternative measures to curb escalating costs. Since it started more than a year ago, the inquiry has cost the taxpayer more than R350 million. The SABC reported that Malema said they had requested the Commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to find cheaper options to save costs.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille recently revealed that R14.8 million had been paid to media company Tiso Blackstar and property group Redefine Properties for the housing of the Zondo commission of inquiry.

She said up to R1.2m was paid monthly towards rental costs of offices as well as the auditorium from Tiso Blackstar and Redefine Properties.

“It has become very expensive, we like the job they’re doing, some level of truth is coming out at the commission. Some of the things we knew about them, we spoke about them before but I was saying this to the chief justice that we can find cheaper ways of arriving at the same conclusion,” Malema was quoted as saying.