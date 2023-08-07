The casual focus on law and order in this country poses a real threat to all our efforts at driving development and transformation. Never mind rampant crime, which is out of control, simply the enforcement of laws and maintaining order in the country has become an option that can be negotiated with the right smile or amount of ‘cooldrink’.

From designated employers not submitting their Employment Equity Reports to the Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) for assessment to drug trafficking that is now posing a significant threat to the South African socio-economic landscape, which affects safety and security as well as public health. The submission of annual equity plans is prescribed in the Employment Equity Act and employers are expected to submit them. Yet, annually the CEE submits a report that highlights that not all employers are submitting their plans. Although there was a 1.6% increase in the 2023 CEE report, which is positive, the number is still very low. All designated employers must submit as required by the law, to enable a more accurate analysis on progress made to date on transformation efforts.

It seems harmless when these companies neglect to comply with the law, but cry foul when criminals take advantage of the country's borders and porous entry points to smuggle illegal drugs from foreign countries, for instance, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to intercept them. The recent discovery of heroin worth R75 million and the subsequent arrest of a 49-year-old man in Mpumalanga highlights the severity of the drug trafficking problem in the country. Existing socio-economic challenges are worsened by unlawful drug trade and lack of tight security measures, which in turn has a negative spill over in our communities, rendering them ungovernable. Further compounding the crises, is the existential connection between drug trafficking, transportation, and human trafficking. Drug trafficking has close colouration with human trafficking, as the instigators normally utilise the vulnerable and marginalised population to increase and diversify their business.

To minimise the opportunities of law enforcement interception, they transfer trafficked people across borders via networks and routes used for drug smuggling. The perpetrators exploit the destitute population and, in some cases, the gullible by providing them with drugs and equally converting them to users so they could be addicted and therefore becomes easy to control them. Victims may get caught in abusive and dependent cycles, which increases their vulnerability to human trafficking. To avert this challenge, the South African law enforcement agencies must tighten security and devote state power and resources to apprehend drug dealers and stand against the transportation of drugs into the country. The role of security agencies is paramount in fighting the criminal syndicate of those colluding in the criminal network of drug and human trafficking.

Similarly, companies who are hell-bent on avoiding complying with transformation policies, they operate like these drug syndicates with expert accountants and lawyers colluding with them to find legal ways of accounting so as to appear transformed and enjoy the benefits of being a transformed company when they are not. We know too well about Fronting and Employee Share Schemes, how they are used to paint a deceptive picture of a transformed company, while robbing employees of their right to wealth creation and the country of inclusive growth. To effectively combat these behaviours, including drug dealers and traffickers, law enforcement must rely on intelligence gathering, surveillance, and undercover operations to identify key players. International cooperation is also vital to address the transnational nature of these crimes. Strengthening intelligence sharing and collaborative efforts enhance the ability to track and apprehend criminals operating across borders. Addressing the relationship between human trafficking and drug misuse necessitates a holistic approach.

Preventive initiatives, such as drug education programs and addiction treatment, are critical in reducing vulnerability to trafficking. Raising awareness and knowledge about traffickers' persuasive techniques and the hazards of drug misuse enables people to fight exploitation. Partnerships between the public and private sectors are critical for assisting survivors, disrupting trafficking networks, and lowering drug demand. Similarly, educating employees to understand their activism role in the workplace to assist in identifying the subtle evasion methods will be paramount to curbing deception by these employers. What these employers are doing is equal to what these drug dealers and traffickers are doing and it must be treated with the same level of disdain and urgency. By tackling these issues collectively and decisively, South Africa can make significant strides in bringing back law enforcement, driving order and compliance that benefits all and also protecting vulnerable individuals from the horrors of criminal syndicates.