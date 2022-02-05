This is how much time South Africa spends using the internet per day (and per year)

A new interactive calculator created by the experts at Sortlist allows you to discover the average amount of time you spend on devices, the apps consuming the most of your time and how this compares to other countries.

There are currently over 6.6 billion smartphone users in the world. But how does the time that the average South African spends on their device compare to other countries?

Nicolas Finet, Co-Founder and CMO at Sortlist has revealed why the calculator was created and the importance of taking a digital detox every so often:

“Over the past 18 months or so we have spent more time behind a screen than ever. As a result of the pandemic, many people have been forced to work from home, spend copious amounts of time on Zoom calls and used their free time to scroll social media and utilise the array of apps at our disposal, but all of this time spent online can build up.

Without even knowing, we spend a lot of time behind a screen and because of this, we wanted to create the calculator to enable users to fully understand the extent of our digital lives and where the majority of our time is spent and how this compares to countries across the world.

In today’s world the majority of day to day tasks are completed online and this isn’t a bad thing, but it’s important that we remind ourselves that there is more to enjoy than just social media and online browsing. Taking a digital detox can be extremely beneficial and there are a number of steps you can take to have some time away from your screen including: