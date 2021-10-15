2021 5G Intelligent Audiovisual Conference held in E China’s Qingdao

The 2021 5G Intelligent Audiovisual Conference (GIAC) was held from Oct. 12 to 13 at the Qingdao National High-tech Industrial Development Zone (QNHIDZ) in Qingdao city, east China’s Shandong province.

A total of 10 major projects to be implemented in the high-tech industrial development zone were inked at the event, with the investments totaling 5.56 billion yuan ($863.5 million). These projects, all from emerging industries, include plans for photosensitive chip packaging and camera module manufacturing and an industrial park for a semiconductor company.