Band made up of foreign students introduces China to world through music

"The things that you previously knew about China were the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and the Yangtze River, but innovation, high-speed railways, 5G and the Tiangong space station represent today’s China."

These are the lyrics of a song performed by a band of foreign students from Nanchang Hangkong University in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Established in 2013, the “Belt and Road” band currently has four main members, all are foreign students from countries and regions along the Belt and Road. They are Mnyaga Daniel Rukiko on the keyboard from Tanzania, Abel Jacob Chulu on the bass from Zambia, Isaiah Nyasha Chikomo on drums and Audrey Tanaka Murungweni on vocals from Zimbabwe.

"Music brings us together and most of us come from countries along the Belt and Road. Our band is also named after the Belt and Road," said Rukiko, explaining that they like to incorporate musical styles from their respective countries with Chinese culture during their creative process, and express their love for China through their songs.