China brings new inspirations, vitality and hope to the world

China has raised a series of far-reaching initiatives and visions over the recent years, bringing new inspirations, vitality and hopes to the world that has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation. These initiatives and visions have triggered broad attention and received active responses and wide support from the international society.

Some said that major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has provided a new worldview featuring holistic thinking, global mindset and humanity. Some said that China, opposing the law-of-the-jungle mentality, all forms of power politics and hegemony, and zero-sum games, has paved a new path of win-win development. Since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress in 2012, facing the turbulent international situation, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has put forward a series of new ideas, new propositions and new initiatives with Chinese characteristics, which grasp the pulse of the call of our times and lead the trend of human progress. They are what constitute Xi Jinping Thought on Socialist Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, or Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy for short.

As an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy has given clear answers to a series of key questions in theory and practice, namely, what kind of world and what type of international relations China should promote; what kind of foreign policy best serves China, and how China is to conduct diplomacy in the new era. The Thought provides the fundamental philosophy and guide to action for China's diplomacy in the new era, contributes China's wisdom and proposals to solving major global problems, and builds consensus and pools strengths for promoting human development and progress. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy shows a profound understanding of historical rules and the trend of the times.

It charts the course for advancing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. It follows historical and dialectical materialism, adopts a right approach to history, to the overall picture and to China’s role, and reveals the innate laws of human progress amid international vicissitudes. Facing the changes of the world, of our times and of history, China has drawn a series of important conclusions, including that the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century and has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation. As China's relationship with the rest of the world is changing, the country has had a science-based analysis of the changing external environment. China is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development, but there are new changes in the opportunities and challenges the country faces. Opportunities are more strategic and malleable, while challenges are more complex and overarching

These strategies provided the solid theoretical basis for developing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. They created a broad space for combining the interests of the Chinese people with the common interests of the people in the rest of the world, and for promoting China's development while advancing China's interaction and win-win cooperation with other countries. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy bears in mind global development and steers the trends of the times. Guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China maintains peaceful cooperation in the new era, stays committed to a development path with Chinese characteristics, and opposes the beaten track of big powers in seeking hegemony.

China works actively to build a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, equity, justice and win-win cooperation, blazing a new trail in relations between countries and fostering a global network of partnerships. China has always advocated peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, which is beyond the historical limitations of the so-called universal values. The country put forward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), advocates extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and guides the reform of the global governance system with equity and justice. It abandons the outdated zero-sum games and the "winner takes all" approach.

Given the sudden outbreak of Covid-19, geopolitical conflicts with global impacts and other challenges that have emerged in recent years, only by building a community with a shared future for mankind can the international society respond to current changes and promote historical progress. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy upholds justice and makes clear the missions of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. China in the new era steadfastly calls for solidarity over division, inclusiveness over exclusiveness, win-win cooperation over monopoly, cooperation over confrontation, and stability over conflicts.

China follows true multilateralism and promotes democracy in international relations. It has set a good example of solidarity against the Covid-19 pandemic and is taking concrete actions to build a community of common health for mankind. The country proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and is working to foster a global community of development with a shared future and a global community of security for all. It firmly moves forward in tandem with all progressive forces around the world and takes concrete actions to add stability and certainty to this volatile world. It is widely believed around the world that China is a key force safeguarding world peace and has made important contributions to maintaining international equity and justice.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics follows the leadership of the CPC and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. China has broken new ground in its diplomatic endeavors amid profound global changes and turned crises into opportunities amid complex situations on the international stage, making comprehensive and historic achievements. China's visions and schemes offer prompt answers to the questions of the times and are guiding the profound changes unseen in a century to turn toward a direction that's conducive to human progress. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has been included in multiple international documents such as UN resolutions; 149 countries and 32 international organizations have joined the BRI; the GDI has been responded by more than 100 countries and international organizations including the UN; Over 70 countries have expressed their support for the GSI.