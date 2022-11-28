Chinese & African young leaders commit to working together to create a better future

Under the theme "Contributing Youth Strength for the Creation of a Better Future," the 2nd China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue, hosted by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and co-organized by Shandong People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, was held online on Friday. The dialogue saw the presence of nearly 300 delegates including youth representatives from China and 35 African countries.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the discussion, Tang Zhouyan, Vice Chairperson of the Shandong Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, noted that Shandong has strengthened its cooperation with African countries in many areas, including the economy, trade, medical assistance, and education. Tang emphasized that China and Africa should expand sub-national cooperation, as well as deepen mutual cooperation in the field of friendship cities, youth related issues and emerging industries, adding that Chinese and African youth need to develop comprehensive understandings of their mission and responsibilities, build mutual consensus, and jointly write a new chapter of practical cooperation between China and the African continent. Jiang Jiang, Vice President of the CPAFFC pointed out that the key to the long-standing China-Africa relations lie in the two sides' adherence to the guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, treating each other as equals, development for the people, people-to-people ties and mutual support. He hopes the Chinese and African youth will work to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation, enhance mutual understanding, and work together to build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

"The future of our world lies in the hands of the younger generation; as such, there is no better contribution to the planet than the empowerment of youth with the necessary tools for achieving a brighter world," said Ibrahima Sory Sylla, Ambassador of Senegal to China, echoing Jiang. Sylla expected further China-Africa cooperation and exchanges in youth issues through the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the Global Development Initiative for the construction of a community with a shared future. Chinese and African youth exchanged views and shared ideas throughout several themed discussions, including "Youth Perspective: Cultural Genes of Building a Human Community with a Shared Future,""Youth Vision: Significance of Chinese Modernization to the World," "Youth Action: Lively Practices of Implementing the Global Development Initiative".

Story continues below Advertisement

Lineo Kobeli, a youth from Lesotho and scholar at Beijing Normal University, introduced the traditional African expression "Ubuntu", which means "a person is a person through other people", highlighting that this idea is like Confucianism, in that both ideas place great emphasis on the subject of humanity and building a community with a shared future. Lugazo Abubakar, a Tanzanian youth who is a doctoral student at the School of Psychology of Central China Normal University, witnessed China's extensive development progress over the past six years and was inspired to volunteer his time and youthful energy to advance the collective good of mankind. "Only when countries work hand in hand can we enjoy world peace and tranquility, and truly achieve a win-win," said Abubakar. "Young people are the backbone of global society's current and future development. Let's join hands to create a better world for ourselves and the next generation."