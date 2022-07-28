Domestically produced goods shine at 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo

On July 26, the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which is underway in Haikou city, south China’s Hainan Province, was opened to professional visitors. Huang Yiping, from Shenzhen city, south China’s Guangdong Province, who originally planned to take a tour in the international exhibition area, was attracted to the domestic exhibition area and stayed there for around three hours.

“Domestically made consumer products have changed a lot and they are obviously much better than before. Their quality will not be outshone by their international counterparts. In addition, after seeing how these companies have arranged their exhibition booths, I think they are doing a much better job at branding and marketing ,” said Huang. Composed of an exhibition area showcasing consumer products from provinces and municipalities in the country and another exhibition area designated to exhibit high-quality domestically produced goods, the domestic exhibition area of the second CICPE brings together brands from 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China, with a newly added area designated for the exhibition of high-quality domestically produced goods covering an area of 5,000 square meters. To capture the attention of visitors, the participating companies brought various products to the event, including automobiles, cultural souvenirs, smart home appliances, food and drinks, and traditional apparel, among other products.

Other products backed by state-of-the-art technology, such as an automobile which can fly at low altitudes, drinkable hyaluronic acid, and a cleaning robot that can automatically refill its water tank and dry its mop, made visitors feel that the future has arrived. Bloomage Biotechnology, a world-leading hyaluronic acid producer in east China’s Shandong Province, displayed a whole line of products across three fields, including raw materials, medical terminals and consumer products, during the second CICPE. “To upgrade domestically produced goods, it is necessary that we make great efforts to boost research and development and push for sci-tech innovations. Meanwhile, more attention should be paid to building brands that last a long time and understanding the younger generation of consumers,” said Zhu Sinan, who is an executive in charge of the branding and communication strategy department of Bloomage Biotechnology.

Yuyuan Inc., which is based in Shanghai, owns 18 time-honoured brands and high-quality international and domestic brands. During the expo, the company exhibited various products that properly embody Chinese aesthetics, including watches for young people. Produced through cross-industry collaboration, the watches are stylish and convey a sense of sportsmanship. “Technology empowers products by improving their quality and facilitating better user experiences, while culture is the soul of the product and must be expressed by the product. Therefore, sci-tech innovations and branding both matter a lot in our efforts to produce brands that can represent the culture and image of China,” said Zhu. During the 1st CICPE, products from Lao Feng Xiang, one of the oldest Chinese jewellery brands, sold very well. This year, the brand doubled its exhibition area while increasing the number and category of products to be exhibited at the expo.

