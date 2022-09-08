E-commerce helps promote agricultural products in central China’s Henan

E-commerce has offered a tool for local farmers in the Shibali township of Weishi county, Kaifeng city, central China’s Henan Province to boost sales of locally produced agricultural products, such as chili peppers and white radishes. The e-commerce service sites in the township have helped local farmers sell over 6,000 tonnes of agricultural products. Meanwhile, over 200 local villagers in Shibali township and those from nearby villages have found jobs associated with the local roll out of e-commerce, introduced Guo Yanping, head of Shibali township.

The township has organized more than 30 training sessions on e-commerce for local farmers. It has also built two solar greenhouses, 34 high-quality greenhouses, and 175 standard greenhouses in eight villages in an effort to develop early-season melons, fruits and vegetables. Thanks to these efforts, local villagers who were lifted out of poverty have found jobs in their hometown and 595 local households have managed to increase their incomes through the thriving agricultural industry. “I receive about 8,000 to 9,000 orders each day, and during these days, I have been able to sell about 15,000 kilograms of chili peppers on a daily basis,” said the head of a local e-commerce service site. Villagers who work for the e-commerce service site can earn between 100 yuan ($14.73) and 200 yuan each day.

