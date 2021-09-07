Endangered plant in South-west China creates cash crops for villagers

In recent years, Malania oleifera, an endangered and valued tree species endemic to China, has been transformed into a cash crop in the Guangnan county of Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan province.

Malania oleifera was included on the list of national key protected wild plants (first batch) published by the State Council in 1999 and was designated as a key protected item in the emergency action plan for the rescue and protection of species with extremely small populations in Yunnan province three years later.