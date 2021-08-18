Endangered plants discovered in SW China’s Yunnan province

Four communities of Erythropsis kwangsiensis, an endangered plant species, have recently been discovered in Tengchong city, southwest China’s Yunnan province, according to the city’s forestry and grassland bureau.

They are mainly distributed on mountain slopes with an altitude ranging from 1,000 to 1,650 meters. Experts found over 60 trees with heights ranging from 20 to 30 meters and trunk diameters of more than 15 centimeters at breast height, with the largest exceeding 75 centimeters. The plants, which are under second-class state protection in China, feature red flowers that bloom seasonally from June to August.