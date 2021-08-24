Explore the paradise of flora and fauna in China's Yunnan province
The Wenshan National Nature Reserve located in the Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture of south-west China's Yunnan province, is home to a large number of rare and endangered plant and animal species.
The natural reserve is a veritable paradise for China's endangered species of wild flora and fauna, said Lu Shugang, a professor with Yunnan University, adding that plants and animals under protection in this reserve include Magnolia plants, Bretschneidera sinensis, Slow loris and Nycticebus pygmaeus.
Bo Yongfu, director of the Laojunshan branch of the Wenshan National Nature Reserve Administration, noted that since the reserve boasts many species of animals and plants under state priority conservation, it is considered an exceptional species gene bank in southern China.