Explore the paradise of flora and fauna in China's Yunnan province

The Wenshan National Nature Reserve located in the Wenshan Zhuang and Miao autonomous prefecture of south-west China's Yunnan province, is home to a large number of rare and endangered plant and animal species.

The natural reserve is a veritable paradise for China's endangered species of wild flora and fauna, said Lu Shugang, a professor with Yunnan University, adding that plants and animals under protection in this reserve include Magnolia plants, Bretschneidera sinensis, Slow loris and Nycticebus pygmaeus.