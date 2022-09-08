Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 8, 2022

Flock of egrets spotted at Yellow River wetland in north China’s Shanxi

A flock of egrets flying over a Yellow River wetland in Pinglu county, north China’s Shanxi Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Published 50m ago

Thousands of egrets have gathered at a Yellow River wetland in Pinglu county, north China’s Shanxi Province since the beginning of August.

Pinglu county has made great efforts to protect the local ecological environment in recent years, with the number of rare birds venturing into the area during breeding season having continued to increase each year.

The county is home to over 37 species of birds under state protection, as well as 141 migratory birds protected under bilateral migratory bird agreements that China has signed with both Japan and Australia.

