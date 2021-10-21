Giant pandas settle in Qinghai-Tibet Plateau zoo

One female and three male pandas born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province are on loan for three years to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau zoo.

The animals became the first giant pandas to settle in the plateau city of Xining.

Xining is over 2,260 meters above sea level. Experts said the panda settlement on the plateau can help expand the species' adaptive habitat range.