Heavy-duty machines at industrial park in China’s Hunan demonstrate profound agility, dexterity with consummate capabilities

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., located in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, is a powerhouse for heavy-duty equipment manufacturing in China.

At the company’s intelligent industrial park, which is situated in the same city, over 300 production lines can be seen running smoothly and efficiently. Every 18 minutes, a lifting machine will roll off one of the production lines; while every 30 minutes, a concrete pump truck will roll off another production line.

Besides performing heavy-duty jobs, these machines have demonstrated their profound agility and dexterity as they can even open a bottle of beer, perform dance moves, stack up fragile goblets, and thread a needle.