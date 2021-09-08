Hengzhou in China’s Guangxi region boosts income through the jasmine industry

Hengzhou city in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, home to about 60 percent of the world’s jasmine flowers, has improved local people’s lives by developing the jasmine industry and integrating the development of the industry with other sectors, including tourism.

Dubbed as China's "home of jasmine," the city has planted more than 120,000 mu (8,000 hectares) of jasmine flowers, generating an output of over 95,000 tons of flowers and producing nearly 80,000 tons of jasmine tea in 2020. Hengzhou jasmine flowers have become the most valuable agricultural brand in Guangxi, with an overall comprehensive brand value of 21.5 billion yuan (about $3.3 billion).