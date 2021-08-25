Honghe Hani Rice Terraces in China’s Yunnan province are a masterpiece of the local people

Marked by spectacular terraces that cascade down the slopes of mountains to the banks of rivers, the Honghe Hani Rice Terraces in south-west China’s Yunnan province is a masterpiece of man-made work that combines with nature, demonstrating the extraordinary harmony between people and their environment.

Over the past 1,300 years, people of various ethnic groups, including Hani, Yi, Dai, Zhuang, Miao and Han have developed a complex system of channels to bring water from forested mountaintops to the eye-catching terraces located in Yuanyang county of the province’s Honghe Hani and Yi autonomous prefecture.