How Butuo county in SW China brings prosperity to local people

Situated in the southeastern part of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in south-west China’s Sichuan Province, Butuo county is the birthplace of the Torch Festival celebrated by people of the Yi ethnic group in China.

The Le’an wetland, located in Butuo county, is the second largest natural wetland in Sichuan Province. It is also the only place in Sichuan where black storks overwinter.

The agricultural products produced in Butuo county, including potatoes, buckwheat, oats, and blueberries, are popular at the market, with the local animal husbandry industry meanwhile also expanding.

Butuo county features rich cultural resources from the Yi ethnic group, including kouxian, a small four-pronged instrument, the Duoluohe dance and Yi silver jewellery. The county also boasts rich mineral resources, including lead, zinc, copper, marble and coal, as well as rich renewable energy resources such as hydro, wind and solar.