Infra-red cameras capture footage of stump-tailed macaques China’s Yunnan province

Infra-red cameras have recently captured footage of stump-tailed macaques at 18 monitoring sites at the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in south-west China’s Yunnan province.

Gaoligong Mountain, where the nature reserve is located, boasts high vegetation coverage and is completely undisturbed by human activities. Since the nature reserve installed infrared cameras in 2016, a rising number of stump-tailed macaques have been discovered there, according to Tang Jianyan, head of a protection site administered by the nature reserve.