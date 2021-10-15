'My Story of Chinese Hanzi' 2021 international competition comes to a close

The final round for the 2021 “My Story of Chinese Hanzi” international competition, hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and organized by the Xining Municipal Government and People’s Daily Online, came to a successful close on Oct. 12 in Xining, capital of northwest China’s Qinghai province. Li Xikui, vice president of CPAFFC, Ying Xiuli, deputy director of the foreign affairs office of the Qinghai provincial government, Liu Chengyou, head of the Qinghai Bureau of People’s Daily, and other honored guests attended the event.

Luo Hua, Editor-in-Chief of People’s Daily Online, two professors with the Communication University of China, together with other experts, were invited to be the judges. Li Xikui said that the Chinese character “Ren,” which represents benevolence and the unity of all things under heaven, has always been a fundamental value that runs in the blood of all Chinese people. The value has helped to foster the Chinese nation’s concepts of “harmony between man and nature” and “one world, one family.” The competition, which took “Ren” as its main theme, has taken aim at helping more foreigners to understand the Chinese nation’s pursuit of peace, amity and harmony, he added. The current Covid-19 pandemic has proven once again that the human race is an integral community and that planet Earth is its homeland, Li said, calling on the world to adopt the concept of “Ren” to build a community with a shared future for mankind. He hopes that all contestants will make contributions to creating a more peaceful, tranquil, prosperous and beautiful world.