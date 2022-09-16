Nanning in China's Guangxi develops locally-featured industries to boost rural vitalization

The output value of Nanning's vegetable industry, fruit industry, and animal husbandry has exceeded 10 billion yuan (about $1.4 billion).
By making better use of science and technology in promoting the agricultural sector, the city has established a batch of state-level agricultural industrial parks and nurtured several leading enterprises in agricultural industrialization and agricultural brands at the national level.
The added value of the primary industry in Nanning grew 7.9 percent year-on-year to reach 60.7 billion yuan in 2021.
More and more agricultural products, brands, technologies and services from Nanning have gone global through the Belt and Road and the New Western Land-sea Corridor, a major trade channel between western Chinese provinces and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.