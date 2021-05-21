Award-winning photos show poverty reduction achievements in China's Jilin province

To fully demonstrate the achievements of Jilin Province in poverty reduction and development since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Information Office of the People's Government of Jilin Province launched a photo and video solicitation activity under the theme "Happy Jilin, Pursuing a Better Life".

A total of 1,500 photos and over 300 videos were collected. After the preliminary evaluation and selection by the expert jury, the award-winning works were finally selected.

First prize was awarded to Fei Jiwei. (See picture above)

Second prize was awarded to the following five photos:

Picture: Zhang Yuebo

Picture: Ding Qingkai

Picture: Guan Chun

Picture: Tong Weiyuan

Picture: Han Wenhua

Third prize was awarded to the following 10 photos:

Picture: Sun Tieshi

Picture: Zhang Limin

Picture: Zhang Hongwei

Picture: He Ping

Picture: Xu Lin

Picture: Ding Qingkai

Picture: Chang Jianru

Picture: Chen Huihui

Picture: Zhang Hongbin

Picture: Qui Huining

