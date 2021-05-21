Business ReportEnding Poverty In ChinaFeaturesPartnered
Award-winning photos show poverty reduction achievements in China's Jilin province

By People's Daily Online SA

To fully demonstrate the achievements of Jilin Province in poverty reduction and development since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Information Office of the People's Government of Jilin Province launched a photo and video solicitation activity under the theme "Happy Jilin, Pursuing a Better Life".

A total of 1,500 photos and over 300 videos were collected. After the preliminary evaluation and selection by the expert jury, the award-winning works were finally selected.

First prize was awarded to Fei Jiwei. (See picture above)

Second prize was awarded to the following five photos:

Picture: Zhang Yuebo
Picture: Ding Qingkai
Picture: Guan Chun
Picture: Tong Weiyuan
Picture: Han Wenhua

Third prize was awarded to the following 10 photos:

Picture: Sun Tieshi
Picture: Zhang Limin
Picture: Zhang Hongwei
Picture: He Ping
Picture: Xu Lin
Picture: Ding Qingkai
Picture: Chang Jianru
Picture: Chen Huihui
Picture: Zhang Hongbin
Picture: Qui Huining

* This article was published in partnership with People’s Daily Online SA.

