Rare Pied Kingfisher has been photographed in China's Yunnan province for the first time

The Pied Kingfisher, a rare bird with black and white plumage and a crest, has recently been photographed for the first time at the Xiaoheishan Provincial Nature Reserve in Longling county, south-west China’s Yunnan province, bringing the number of wild bird species already identified in the county to 299.

The bird was discovered by photographer Li Fafang, a local shutterbug. Li said that it took a lot of effort to take photos of the sprightly bird. “More species of birds have been spotted in Longling county in recent years, which is a manifestation of improvements in the local ecological environment,” Li added.