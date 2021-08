Southwest China’s Yunnan province, a renowned biodiversity hotspot on the planet, is home to various species of colorful snakes, which play an invaluable role in maintaining the ecological balance of their natural habitat.

a Viridovipera yunnanensis at the Longling Xiaoheishan Provincial Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Hou Yunpeng)

Lycodon fasciatus at Gaoligong Mountain in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo courtesy of the management bureau of the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in Yunnan)

Pareas margaritophorus at Gaoligong Mountain in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo courtesy of the management bureau of the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in Yunnan)

Orthriophis taeniurus at the Longling Xiaoheishan Provincial Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Wang Jishan)

Naja naja kaouthia at Gaoligong Mountain in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo courtesy of the management bureau of the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in Yunnan)