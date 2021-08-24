Rescued Tibetan antelopes give birth to babies

The calves were born with the help of the wildlife rescue centre of Hoh Xil, which was established in 2002, marking yet another success in the centre’s semi-free-range breeding program for the species over the past 11 years.

Two Tibetan antelopes, rescued in 2018 in north-west China’s Qinghai province, gave birth to two babies at the end of June, according to the management bureau of the Hoh Xil National Nature Reserve in the Sanjiangyuan National Park.

The babies and their mothers are in good condition, and patrol personnel have been tasked with observing their activities every morning and afternoon with the aid of binoculars, aiming to protect them from potential attacks from other wild animals and from human activities.

They will be released back into the wild in the province’s Sanjiangyuan area once they can meet specific health conditions, the management bureau said. So far, over 50 Tibetan antelopes rescued by the centre have been released into the wild.

Mostly found in the Sanjiangyuan area, Qiangtang in the Tibet Autonomous Region, along with the Altun Mountains in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tibetan antelopes are under first-class state protection in China.