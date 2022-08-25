Thousand-year-old terraced fields appear like emeralds dotting mountains in SW China's Yunnan

Terraced fields in Yuanyang county, Honghe county, Jinping county, and Lyuchun county of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, look like beautiful paintings created by people of the Hani ethnic group and other indigenous ethnic groups who have lived in the prefecture over the past more than 1,300 years.

Featuring a traditional farming system consisting of forests, villages, terraced fields, and river systems, the terraced fields of the Hani people in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture cover a total area of about 1 million mu (about 66,667 hectares) and show the wisdom of a harmonious coexistence between man and nature.