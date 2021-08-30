Business ReportEnding Poverty In ChinaFeatures
Eight-year-old Abdurusul plays with his best friend in Kashgar, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Kou Jie).
The famous Russian writer Fodor Dostoevsky said: "If you wish to glimpse inside a human soul and get to know a man, don't bother analyzing his ways of being silent, of talking, of weeping; you will get better results if you just watch him laugh."

Children play traditional Uyghur music in Kashgar, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Kou Jie)

To bring the truth and stories of Xinjiang, we have met with several Uygur children, who wear genuine smiles and would love to share their happiness with us all.

Children play chess in Tuancheng, Hotan, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Kou Jie)

