Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Business owner makes better life selling nang in Xinjiang

Published 1h ago

Share

Mutailipu started a nang store in 2018 in Fuyun county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Nang, a toasted wheat flatbread, is a traditional staple food in Xinjiang with a history of over 2,000 years. To cater to the taste of local people, Mutailipu offers a variety of flatbreads, such as rose flower, spicy, and sesame flavor.

Story continues below Advertisement

With his nang business booming in recent years, Mutailipu opened a chain store and takes phone orders in addition to operating the brick-and-mortar business. Hoping that his nang business will continue to expand and prosper, he believes "life can be changed with effort.”

Related Topics:

Communist Party of ChinaChina

Share

Recent stories by:

People’s Daily Online SA