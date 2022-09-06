WATCH: Stunning summer scenery of Blue Moon Valley in SW China’s Yunnan

Another busy summer season has dawned on the Blue Moon Valley in Lijiang city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, as the scenic area welcomes visitors eager to revel at some of its breathtaking beauty.

A crystal-clear lake that sparkles like a gem, lofty mountains covered with lush green trees, and white clouds floating across the blue sky over the mountaintops have turned the valley into a “fairyland,” with beautiful dreamlike mirrored images of mountains, clouds, and azure skies reflected on the lake’s surface.

Located at the eastern foot of the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang city, the Blue Moon Valley got its name from its bright blue lake whose shape resembles that of a crescent moon.