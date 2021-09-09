Wenshan region of China leads in the conservation of endemic notoginseng herb

Wenshan prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan province has made continued progress in recent years in the conservation of the germplasm resources of notoginseng – known as “Sanqi” in Chinese – a kind of herb renowned for its medicinal qualities that is endemic to the prefecture.

Wenshan has established a notoginseng cultivation and new variety breeding base for the collection and preservation of the herb’s germplasm resources and the breeding of new varieties. So far, the prefecture has collected 11,000 germplasm resources from notoginseng plants. It has added about 6.7 hectares of notoginseng nurseries for the utilization of germplasm resources this year.