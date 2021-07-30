WATCH: Family life in China's Xinjiang region

What does the word “Family” mean to you? Is it daily necessities like food on the table or the mundane affairs of managing a household? Is it reunion with or taking care of loved ones? Is it planning and hoping for the future?

In the second episode of the feature documentary series produced by People's Daily Online on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, two ordinary families — one in Kashgar and another in Hotan — tell their stories of familial love, affection, happiness and serenity, along with all the many trials and tribulations along their way.

