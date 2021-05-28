WATCH: Feel the vigour of western China in the ancient city of Kashgar

Yuan Meng, Zhao Chen, Liu Ning

After a 7-hour flight from Beijing, Luke Witzaney arrives at the first stop of his exciting journey across northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region - Kashgar, once an oasis in the vast sands and an important cultural heritage along the Silk Road.

Join Luke for a taste of some aromatic tea and coffee as he chats with locals in the ancient city of Kashgar.

Kashgar, the westernmost city in China, was the centre of Uygur civilization for centuries, a place where people came together to trade and spread Islamic learning, on the caravan routes from Europe and Persia to China.

Kashgar's old town dates back more than 2,000 years and today is home to more than 200 000 people.

* This article was published in partnership with People’s Daily Online SA.