WATCH: Growing up in China’s Xinjiang region
Liu Ning, Zhang Ruohan, Ma Tianyi, Zhao Chen, Yuan Meng
In the first episode of this feature documentary produced by People's Daily Online on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, our cameras follow in the footsteps of two primary school students in Kashgar and two college students studying at Shihezi University.
It’s a simple yet touching story about friendship, education, youth and growing up in China's far northwest.
* This article was published in partnership with People’s Daily Online SA.