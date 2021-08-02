WATCH: Securing a better livelihood in China’s Xinjiang region

In the dry, sweltering heat amidst the flourishing valley of Turpan, 58-year-old Ablet is working hard to trim the grape vines for a bumper crop expected for the coming August harvest.

Further afield, at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar City, the largest mosque in Xinjiang, the spiritual and religious needs of the local Muslim community are fully safeguarded; while at the Grand International Bazaar, a Pakistani jewelry vendor, named Asim, recounts his stories of entrepreneurship and finding true love in Urumqi.