WATCH: A road to connectivity: Building a bridge of friendship together

This is a question that has popped up a million times in the minds of those who live in remote or isolated areas across the world.

“What would the outside world be like?”

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is giving them an answer.

The Chinese have always said: “If you want to get rich, build roads first.” And that’s why connectivity is a priority for the BRI. At present, a number of BRI connectivity projects are under way, connecting different locations and groups of people in safer and more convenient ways.

Check out Episode 3 in our series and learn more about how China is building a brighter future through enhanced connectivity.