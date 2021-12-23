WATCH: A shared future: Our story of fighting against the pandemic
Covid-19 has been ravaging the world over the past two years.
Defeating the virus calls for joint efforts from all countries around the world. The going is difficult when we stand alone, and becomes easier when we get together.
China has set a good example of anti-pandemic co-operation. Its enterprises doing business overseas are also going all out to help local communities tide over the current difficulty - from implementing super strict control measures to offering medical materials for local schools, communities and construction sites. Check out this episode of the series for more stories.