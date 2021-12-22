WATCH: Dreams start from the Belt and Road: Power in hope
Hope is what keeps our faith alive. Belt and Road projects, while erecting engineering structures, are also planting seeds of hope for the people living in participating countries and regions.
From building football pitches that have long been desired by Cambodian boys, to connecting villagers in Myanmar to clean and fresh water supplies, these projects are lighting up the hopes and dreams of the people living in Belt and Road countries.
Check out this latest episode and learn about some of the inspiring stories of the Belt and Road.