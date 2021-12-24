WATCH: Splendid future: The land of dreams
The Belt and Road is not about cold steel and concrete. Every project carried out along its routes comes with kindness, caring and warmth, and reflects the sense of social responsibility of the Chinese constructors.
Belt and Road projects not only drive local economies and industrial development, they also create job opportunities for local communities - creating a brighter future for them.
Let’s unfold the stories behind these projects in Episode 5 of Building Belt and Road for Win-win Development.