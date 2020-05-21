21 Eskom employees infected with Covid-19





André de Ruyter, chief executive of Eskom said that comprehensive and focused effort is in place to protect their employees and contractors, which are in compliance with the government's Covid-19 health and safety regulations, prior to working on site.





De Ruyter said that despite the reported infections at the company, operations at power stations and power networks have continued at minimal disruption.

JOHANNESBURG - South African state power utility company, Eskom announced on Thursday 21 of its employees have been infected with Covid-19.