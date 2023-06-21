Advancing healthcare and scientific breakthroughs through research reactor infrastructure

By Sejako Tolo South Africa stands at a critical juncture where the need for a modernised nuclear research reactor becomes apparent.

With a focus on securing the production of medical isotopes and driving scientific research, the acquisition of an additional reactor is crucial for South Africa to maintain its leadership in healthcare advancements and groundbreaking discoveries. The global demand for medical isotopes, including 99Mo, 131I, 35S, 32P, 33P, 90Y, 192Ir, produced at the SAFARI-1 reactor, is essential for diagnostic imaging and cancer treatments, and it continues to increase significantly. However, South Africa's existing research reactor has been in operation since 1965, highlighting the urgent need for a modern reactor with enhanced capabilities. By introducing a modernised research reactor, South Africa can significantly boost its medical isotope production capabilities. The additional reactor would provide a substantial increase in efficiency and reliability, ensuring a stable and ample supply of isotopes for medical procedures. This, in turn, would lead to cost savings, reduced reliance on imports, and improved patient care through timely diagnoses and targeted treatments.

It would further have a transformative impact on scientific research across various disciplines. Nuclear research facilities have a long-established tradition of fostering breakthrough discoveries and technological advancements. By procuring a modern reactor, South Africa would create state-of-the-art laboratories equipped with cutting-edge instruments, attracting top talent and enabling groundbreaking research in fields ranging from medicine to materials science. This can also create so much needed jobs (both high-end and low-end jobs) in our country. Addressing concerns about safety and environmental impact, it is important to emphasize that modern nuclear reactors incorporate advanced designs, stringent safety protocols, and robust regulatory frameworks. They further bring various global operational experiences from global lessons learnt from other reactor operations elsewhere (continuous improvements).

By adhering to international standards and implementing comprehensive safety measures, South Africa will continue to ensure that the operation of its second reactor meets the world standard, prioritising the well-being of its population and the environment. Moreover, the establishment of a modernised reactor will unlock opportunities for international collaboration and knowledge exchange. South Africa can actively engage with nations possessing similar capabilities, fostering partnerships that enhance nuclear science research and contribute to global scientific progress. The construction of a new nuclear reactor infrastructure is of utmost importance in South Africa. Investing in this critical infrastructure, South Africa can propel its healthcare system and scientific research to unprecedented levels.

This strategic decision will reaffirm South Africa's position as a global leader in medical isotope production and scientific breakthroughs. The Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (Necsa) and its subsidiary company, New Technology Products (NTP), is a prominent producer of medical isotopes, supplying Mo-99 to over 50 countries worldwide. They currently meet around 20% of the global weekly demand for Mo-99. By constructing another reactor, South Africa can expand its market share and seize the opportunity as reactors around the world age. This initiative will drive progress, innovation, and benefit all, solidifying South Africa's leadership in the field. Sejako Tolo is a member of Engineering League of Progress (ELP), a NPC encompassing engineering practitioners (Technicians, Technologists and Engineers) that have a vision to drive engineering solutions for growth and development of Southern Africa and beyond. www.elop.org.za