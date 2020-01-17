File image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - This year's Africa Oil & Power forum will focus on the continent's transition towards renewable energy and gas exploration and production, with countries such as Mozambique, Ghana, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea positioning themselves as major players, organisers have said. The fifth edition of the conference (AOP 2020) is set for September 15-17 in Cape Town, and will be held against the backdrop of the rising use of renewable energy in Africa. South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement programme, for example, has attracted R209.4 billion in investment and created over 38,000 jobs.

“This year’s conference will encompass the entire energy value chain, including the economic significance of expanding oil and gas exploration, the role of gas-to-power in electrifying Africa; the need to fully utilize and integrate renewables and the importance of using energy to spur growth and economic development throughout the continent,” Africa Oil & Power acting CEO James Chester said.

Prospective liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects include Mozambique's Rovuma, led by Italian firm ENI and ExxonMobil, which envisages a 15 million ton per annum facility. The final investment decision on the project will be made this year and operations are expected to begin in 2025.

South Africa’s first LNG hub is set to be developed at the Coega special economic zone in Port Elizabeth, while Equatorial Guinea is pioneering gas development and trade in West and Central Africa.