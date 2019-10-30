JOHANNESBURG - Greater inflow of capital and technology is needed into South Sudan to boost its recovery and stability after years of civil conflict, the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk has said.
In a keynote speech at this week's South Sudan Oil & Power Conference & Exhibition in the capital Juba, Ayuk, who is also chief executive of pan-African corporate law conglomerate Centurion Law Group, urged all political factions in the country to make concessions and respect a 2018 peace deal.
“The presence of oil should incentivize dialogue between all parties to the current conflict and push for resolution of minor differences to be resolved,” he said.
He called on the government to continue working towards creating an enabling environment for businesses in order to attract investment.
“South Sudan’s oil industry will do even better when there is a good governance, free-market capitalism, limited-government and individual freedoms because it helps the people at every level of society to prosper," said Ayuk.