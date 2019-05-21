Seventeen Ministers from Africa’s largest energy producing nations, including Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia will meet during the Africa Oil Week. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – Seventeen ministers from Africa’s largest energy producing nations, such as Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia will meet during the Africa Oil Week in November to broker new partnerships for the energy sector, organisers said on Tuesday. As pressure grows on countries to develop attractive operating environments, the ministers will detail their hydrocarbon strategies to about 1 500 senior executives.

Tunisia's energy minister Slim Feriani will be among the speakers. Feriani recently announced that the North African country planned to double its gas production this year from 35 000 barrels of oil equivalent to 65 000 when its southern Nawara gas field comes onstream in June.

Uganda's Irene Muloni – whose country hosted a roadshow at last year's Africa Oil Week to showcase the country’s “proven oil and gas reserves which constitutes close to 12 percent of world oil production” – will give an update on its most recent petroleum exploration project.

Ministers from South Africa, Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gambia, Mali, Zambia, Rwanda and Chad are also scheduled to attend.

African News Agency (ANA)