SA Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is expected to deliver the opening ministry address at the 2019 African Utility Week to be held in Cape Town on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: ANA

CAPE TOWN - The 19th edition of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, the continent’s leading conference and exhibition in the energy sector and which is expected to attract more than 10,000 senior level executives from around the globe, is set to kick off in Cape Town on Tuesday. According to the organisers of the event to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from May 14 to 16, about 300 renowned speakers, 350 exhibitors, and 77 utilities and municipalities will be attending the event. South Africa’s Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is due to deliver the opening keynote address at the conference.

Around 37 utility chief executives from the African continent, including Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe, are expected to attend the conference, organisers said.

CEOs will participate in the co-located Utility CEO Forum 2019, which is a closed boardroom meeting. CEOs will, however, also participate in joint activities and sessions with African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa.

“The event has grown so much that we are spread over both buildings of the CTICC this year,” said organisers.

- African New Agency (ANA)