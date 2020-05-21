Agri SA says rising electricity tariffs are a major constraint for agriculture

JOHANNESBURG - The recent decision by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) to let state-owned power utility Eskom recover R13.3 billion (about US$738 million) through higher electricity tariffs will hurt the country's already struggling agricultural sector, industry association Agri SA said on Thursday.

In a statement, Agri SA said the current trajectory of rising electricity tariffs was unsustainable in a country with a weak economy which has been exacerbated by a nationwide lockdown to try and contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

It pointed out that over 25 percent of the country’s food was produced by irrigation-reliant and energy-intensive industries, including horticulture, dairy, poultry, grains and agro-processing.

"The agriculture sector plays a crucial role to ensure that national food security requirements are fulfilled," Agri SA said. "In the context of Covid-19, it is even more crucial for agriculture to be able to provide sufficient and affordable food."

According to the association, agricultural expenditure on electricity in 2019 amounted to approximately R7.4 billion.